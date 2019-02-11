Mackenzie scores 27 to carry Bucknell past Lehigh 87-75

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie had 27 points as Bucknell got past Lehigh 87-75 on Monday night.

Nate Sestina had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Bucknell (17-8, 11-2 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jimmy Sotos added 12 points. Bruce Moore had 12 points for the hosts.

James Karnik tied a career high with 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (16-8, 9-4). Jordan Cohen added 15 points and seven assists. Pat Andree had 12 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks this season. Bucknell defeated Lehigh 85-83 on Jan. 19. Bucknell matches up against Holy Cross on the road on Saturday. Lehigh matches up against Boston University on the road on Saturday.

