The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mackenzie scores 27 to carry Bucknell past Lehigh 87-75

February 11, 2019 9:37 pm
 
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie had 27 points as Bucknell got past Lehigh 87-75 on Monday night.

Nate Sestina had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Bucknell (17-8, 11-2 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jimmy Sotos added 12 points. Bruce Moore had 12 points for the hosts.

James Karnik tied a career high with 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (16-8, 9-4). Jordan Cohen added 15 points and seven assists. Pat Andree had 12 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks this season. Bucknell defeated Lehigh 85-83 on Jan. 19. Bucknell matches up against Holy Cross on the road on Saturday. Lehigh matches up against Boston University on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

