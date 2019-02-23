Magee scores 23 to lift Wofford over Furman 72-64

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) —

Fletcher Magee had 23 points as Wofford won its 15th consecutive game, defeating Furman 72-64 on Saturday.

Cameron Jackson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Wofford (24-4, 16-0 Southern Conference). Keve Aluma added 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Magee now has 477 3-pointers in his career, 27 behind the NCAA record set by Oakland’s Travis Bader.

Matt Rafferty had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Paladins (22-6, 11-5), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Jordan Lyons added 16 points and seven rebounds. Clay Mounce had 12 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Paladins this season. Wofford defeated Furman 59-54 on Jan. 19. Wofford plays Chattanooga on the road on Thursday. Furman faces Samford on the road on Thursday.

