Magee scores 30, lifts Wofford over Western Carolina 83-56

February 9, 2019 10:22 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee had 30 points as Wofford extended its win streak to 12 games, rolling past Western Carolina 83-56 on Saturday night.

Magee hit 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Cameron Jackson had 15 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three blocks for Wofford (21-4, 13-0 Southern Conference). Keve Aluma added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nathan Hoover had 10 points for the home team.

Kameron Gibson had 15 points for the Catamounts (6-20, 3-10). Carlos Dotson added 15 points and eight rebounds. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts on the season. Wofford defeated Western Carolina 74-54 on Dec. 29. Wofford plays VMI at home on Thursday. Western Carolina takes on Mercer at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

