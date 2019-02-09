Magic-Bucks, Box

ORLANDO (103)

Isaac 7-12 0-0 17, Gordon 6-15 2-3 14, Vucevic 7-16 0-0 15, Augustin 4-7 1-1 9, Fournier 3-13 0-0 7, Frazier Jr. 3-3 0-0 6, Iwundu 1-5 0-0 3, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-2 2-2 6, Briscoe 4-5 0-0 9, Ross 6-12 0-0 15, Grant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 5-6 103.

MILWAUKEE (83)

Snell 3-5 0-0 6, Middleton 4-17 3-3 11, Lopez 4-12 1-1 9, Bledsoe 7-13 3-6 19, Brogdon 4-18 6-6 14, Wilson 2-8 0-0 4, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 2, Wood 0-0 2-2 2, Duval 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 31-95 15-18 83.

Orlando 20 39 20 24—103 Milwaukee 19 30 15 19— 83

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-27 (Ross 3-5, Isaac 3-6, Briscoe 1-1, Iwundu 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Martin 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Augustin 0-1), Milwaukee 6-35 (Hill 2-2, Bledsoe 2-4, Duval 1-1, Connaughton 1-5, Ilyasova 0-2, Brown 0-2, Brogdon 0-4, Middleton 0-4, Wilson 0-5, Lopez 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 57 (Vucevic 17), Milwaukee 51 (Middleton 12). Assists_Orlando 28 (Briscoe 7), Milwaukee 18 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 20, Milwaukee 16. A_17,812 (17,500).

