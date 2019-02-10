Listen Live Sports

Magic-Hawks, Box

February 10, 2019 9:49 pm
 
ORLANDO (124)

Isaac 6-12 2-2 17, Gordon 4-9 2-4 12, Vucevic 8-13 2-2 19, Augustin 6-9 1-2 14, Fournier 6-12 4-4 17, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Iwundu 3-5 4-4 10, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 2-5 0-0 6, Birch 2-2 2-2 6, Briscoe 1-8 0-0 2, Grant 1-4 0-0 3, Ross 4-12 8-8 18. Totals 43-91 25-28 124.

ATLANTA (108)

Prince 3-5 0-0 8, Collins 5-12 5-5 15, Dedmon 2-6 0-0 5, Young 3-9 5-5 13, Huerter 6-11 1-2 15, Bembry 1-3 0-0 2, Spellman 4-8 0-0 10, Len 4-7 6-8 16, Lin 4-9 2-2 12, Bazemore 3-6 1-2 7, Anderson 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 37-80 21-25 108.

Orlando 26 37 35 26—124
Atlanta 25 23 26 34—108

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-37 (Isaac 3-7, Martin 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Ross 2-7, Augustin 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Grant 1-4, Briscoe 0-3), Atlanta 13-32 (Len 2-3, Prince 2-3, Lin 2-3, Young 2-4, Huerter 2-5, Spellman 2-5, Dedmon 1-4, Bazemore 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Collins 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 49 (Vucevic 12), Atlanta 33 (Dedmon 6). Assists_Orlando 29 (Augustin 10), Atlanta 27 (Young 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Atlanta 21. A_13,370 (18,118).

