Magic-Knicks, Box

ORLANDO (103)

Gordon 8-16 9-12 26, Isaac 6-12 0-0 16, Vucevic 12-19 0-0 26, Fournier 6-16 3-4 15, Augustin 5-10 0-0 13, Iwundu 1-5 0-0 2, Birch 0-1 1-2 1, Ross 1-10 0-0 3, Grant 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 39-89 14-20 103.

NEW YORK (108)

Knox 3-16 2-2 8, Thomas 1-3 1-2 3, Vonleh 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-3 9, Dotson 2-7 1-1 6, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Ellenson 5-11 0-0 13, Robinson 6-9 5-6 17, Mudiay 8-18 3-5 19, Jenkins 3-5 2-3 8, Trier 4-5 9-10 18. Totals 38-89 25-32 108.

Orlando 34 27 29 13—103
New York 20 36 22 30—108

3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-32 (Isaac 4-6, Augustin 3-6, Vucevic 2-2, Gordon 1-3, Ross 1-6, Iwundu 0-2, Fournier 0-7), New York 7-24 (Ellenson 3-6, Trier 1-1, Vonleh 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Dotson 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Knox 0-2, Mudiay 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Vucevic 11), New York 51 (Robinson 14). Assists_Orlando 26 (Fournier 8), New York 17 (Ellenson 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, New York 15. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_17,833 (19,812).

