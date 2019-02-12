Magic-Pelicans, Box

ORLANDO (118)

Isaac 7-18 4-4 20, Gordon 6-10 6-6 20, Vucevic 10-18 4-5 25, Augustin 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 7-16 5-5 22, Frazier Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Iwundu 3-6 0-0 8, Jefferson 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Birch 3-5 0-0 6, Briscoe 1-4 0-0 3, Ross 1-7 0-0 3, Grant 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 21-22 118.

NEW ORLEANS (88)

Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Davis 1-9 1-2 3, Okafor 4-9 0-0 8, Holiday 7-15 1-1 16, Moore 8-13 0-0 19, Miller 3-11 0-0 9, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 6-11 0-0 15, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Frazier 4-8 2-2 10, Jackson 2-7 2-3 6. Totals 36-94 6-8 88.

Orlando 39 24 29 26—118 New Orleans 17 29 15 27— 88

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-32 (Fournier 3-4, Iwundu 2-3, Gordon 2-4, Isaac 2-9, Martin 1-1, Vucevic 1-3, Briscoe 1-3, Ross 1-3, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Augustin 0-1), New Orleans 10-29 (Randle 3-5, Moore 3-5, Miller 3-9, Holiday 1-4, Frazier 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 58 (Vucevic 17), New Orleans 42 (Okafor, Williams 7). Assists_Orlando 32 (Briscoe 8), New Orleans 21 (Frazier 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 14, New Orleans 16. A_15,733 (16,867).

