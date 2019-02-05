Magic-Thunder, Box

ORLANDO (122)

Isaac 6-12 2-2 14, Gordon 6-11 5-9 18, Vucevic 8-18 0-0 17, Augustin 2-6 4-4 8, Fournier 8-16 5-6 25, Iwundu 1-2 4-5 6, Birch 3-5 2-3 8, Briscoe 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 8-18 5-5 26. Totals 42-90 27-34 122.

OKLAHOMA CITY (132)

George 9-26 15-16 39, Jera.Grant 7-9 4-7 19, Adams 7-12 0-0 14, Westbrook 5-14 6-10 16, Ferguson 4-9 0-0 10, Nader 4-5 2-3 11, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 9-15 0-1 20. Totals 46-92 27-37 132.

Orlando 32 37 23 30—122 Oklahoma City 31 31 36 34—132

3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-37 (Ross 5-13, Fournier 4-7, Vucevic 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Briscoe 0-1, Augustin 0-4, Isaac 0-5), Oklahoma City 13-30 (George 6-15, Schroder 2-2, Ferguson 2-5, Patterson 1-1, Nader 1-2, Jera.Grant 1-3, Westbrook 0-2). Fouled Out_Ferguson, Schroder, Gordon, Fournier. Rebounds_Orlando 40 (Vucevic 9), Oklahoma City 49 (Westbrook 15). Assists_Orlando 27 (Gordon 10), Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 16). Total Fouls_Orlando 29, Oklahoma City 25. Technicals_Gordon, Westbrook, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. A_18,203 (18,203).

