Mahoney lifts Boston U. past Loyola (Md.) 72-65

February 23, 2019 8:19 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Boston University to a 72-65 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday.

Jonas Harper’s 3-pointer gave the Terriers a 66-63 lead in the final minute and they closed out the win by making 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Tyler Scanlon had 14 points for Boston University (13-16, 6-10 Patriot League). Javante McCoy added 13 points. Alex Vilarino had 12 points for the home team.

Isaiah Hart scored a season-high 25 points and had six assists for the Greyhounds (10-19, 6-10). Andrew Kostecka added 16 points.

Chuck Champion, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Greyhounds, had 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Terriers evened the season series against the Greyhounds with the win. Loyola (Md.) defeated Boston University 81-73 on Jan. 16.

Boston University faces Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Loyola (Md.) faces Army on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

