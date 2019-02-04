Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maitland leads Bethune-Cookman past North Carolina A&T 69-53

February 4, 2019 10:17 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Malik Maitland scored 17 points and distributed seven assists and Bethune-Cookman won its second straight by beating North Carolina A&T 69-53 on Monday night

Bethune-Cookman (10-13, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) has won four of its last six with all of the wins coming at home. The Aggies (11-11, 6-2) have dropped two straight following a seven-game win streak.

Quavius Copeland’s layup gave the Aggies an 18-9 lead before the Wildcats made five of their last six shot attempts and trailed 28-24 at the break. Later, Cletrell Pope made a layup to make it a tie at 44-all. That started a 19-5 run, and Pope’s dunk with 2:37 left made it a 61-49 lead that was never challenged.

The Wildcats were 17-of-32 shooting after halftime. Dondre Duffus scored 11 points, Pope and Shawntrez Davis each scored 10 points and Pope grabbed 13 rebounds.

Aaren Edmead led the Aggies with 14 points. NCA&T missed 22 of 30 shots in the second half.

