The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maitre scores 15 to lead FAU over North Texas 60-54

February 28, 2019 10:34 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Richardson Maitre registered 15 points as Florida Atlantic topped North Texas 60-54 on Thursday night.

Karlis Silins had 12 points and three blocks for Florida Atlantic (17-12, 8-8 Conference USA). Xavian Stapleton added 12 points. Kevaughn Ellis had six rebounds for the visitors.

Umoja Gibson had 18 points for the Mean Green (20-9, 8-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Roosevelt Smart added 12 points. Michael Miller had seven rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Mean Green on the season. Florida Atlantic defeated North Texas 57-47 on Feb. 14. Florida Atlantic takes on Louisiana Tech at home on Wednesday. North Texas plays Marshall at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

