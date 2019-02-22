Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|1
|0.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0.000
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
Detroit 13, Southeastern 2
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 6, Northeastern 0
Seattle 8, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at San Diego, CA, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Denver, CO, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 4:05 p.m.
