Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball

February 23, 2019 3:46 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Detroit 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 1 0.000
Oakland 0 1 0.000
Toronto 0 1 0.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000
Philadelphia 1 1 0.500
New York 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit 4, Toronto 0

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.