Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Seattle
|3
|1
|0.750
|New York
|2
|1
|0.667
|Boston
|2
|1
|0.667
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0.667
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|0.600
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|0.600
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|0.600
|Detroit
|2
|2
|0.500
|Houston
|2
|2
|0.500
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|0.333
|Texas
|1
|2
|0.333
|Chicago
|1
|3
|0.250
|Oakland
|1
|4
|0.200
|Toronto
|0
|3
|0.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|4
|0.000
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|San Diego
|3
|1
|0.750
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|0.750
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|0.750
|Arizona
|3
|1
|0.750
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0.750
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|0.667
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0.600
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0.500
|Miami
|2
|2
|0.500
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0.500
|Washington
|2
|2
|0.500
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0.333
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0.333
|Milwaukee
|1
|3
|0.250
|New York
|1
|3
|0.250
Miami 3, Houston 0
St. Louis 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, cancelled
Boston at Toronto, cancelled
Detroit 14, N.Y. Mets (ss) 4
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 3
Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City (ss) 7
San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Angels 17, Oakland 5
Kansas City (ss) 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 5, Colorado 3
Texas 4, Seattle 4
Baltimore vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Washington vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Toronto at , 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee (ss) at , 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
