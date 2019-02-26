Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. Seattle 3 1 0.750 New York 2 1 0.667 Boston 2 1 0.667 Baltimore 2 1 0.667 Los Angeles 3 2 0.600 Kansas City 3 2 0.600 Minnesota 3 2 0.600 Detroit 2 2 0.500 Houston 2 2 0.500 Cleveland 1 2 0.333 Texas 1 2 0.333 Chicago 1 3 0.250 Oakland 1 4 0.200 Toronto 0 3 0.000 Tampa Bay 0 4 0.000 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 3 1 0.750 Philadelphia 3 1 0.750 Los Angeles 3 1 0.750 Arizona 3 1 0.750 Pittsburgh 3 1 0.750 St. Louis 2 1 0.667 Chicago 3 2 0.600 Atlanta 2 2 0.500 Miami 2 2 0.500 Colorado 2 2 0.500 Washington 2 2 0.500 Cincinnati 1 2 0.333 San Francisco 1 2 0.333 Milwaukee 1 3 0.250 New York 1 3 0.250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Houston 0

St. Louis 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, cancelled

Boston at Toronto, cancelled

Detroit 14, N.Y. Mets (ss) 4

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City (ss) 7

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Angels 17, Oakland 5

Kansas City (ss) 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 5, Colorado 3

Texas 4, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Toronto at , 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee (ss) at , 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.