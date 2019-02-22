Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball

February 22, 2019 4:26 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Detroit 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 1 0.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 13, Southeastern 2

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6, Northeastern 0

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Boston at , 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at , 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at , 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at , 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Pittsburgh at , 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Houston (ss) at , 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at , 1:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at , 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Oakland at , 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cleveland at , 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at , 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at , 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at , 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at , 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at , 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at , 4:05 p.m.

