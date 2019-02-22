Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball

February 22, 2019 12:44 am
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Houston 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Washington 0 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Southeastern vs. Detroit at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Charlotte Sports Park, 1:05 p.m.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Northeastern vs. Boston at JetBlue Park, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria Stadium, 3:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at JetBlue Park, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Ed Smith Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Spectrum Field, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin Stadium, 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at First Data Field, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear Ballpark, 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Camelback Ranch, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Oakland at Hohokam Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria Stadium, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota (ss) at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.