Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
___
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Southeastern vs. Detroit at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Charlotte Sports Park, 1:05 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Boston at JetBlue Park, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria Stadium, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at JetBlue Park, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Ed Smith Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Spectrum Field, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin Stadium, 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at First Data Field, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear Ballpark, 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Camelback Ranch, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Oakland at Hohokam Stadium, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria Stadium, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota (ss) at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 6:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 6:35 p.m.
