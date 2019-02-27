Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

February 27, 2019 2:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 2

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

New England at FC Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 6 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Atlanta at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.