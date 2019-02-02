Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Manhattan cruises past Saint Peter’s 64-50

February 2, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Samir Stewart scored 19 points and Manhattan cruised past Saint Peter’s 64-50 on Saturday night.

Stewart was 5 of 6 from the field including four 3-pointers and had five steals for the Jaspers (6-16, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Buchanan added 10 points and four rebounds.

Manhattan had 13 team steals contributing to 21 Saint Peter’s turnovers.

Stewart and Christian Hinckson hit 3-pointers and Warren Williams added a dunk to a 16-5 start for the Jaspers and they led all the way to take a 28-18 advantage into the break.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Saint Peter’s scored just five points in the first nine minutes of the second half, allowing Manhattan to take a 43-23 lead midway through and the Jaspers cruised from there.

Manny Dixon scored 18 points for the Peacocks (6-15, 3-6) who are on a three-game skid. Samuel Idowu, who averages more than 11 points per game, scored four but led the team with nine rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.