Manhattan looks to sweep Niagara

Manhattan (7-17, 5-7) vs. Niagara (11-14, 4-8)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara seeks revenge on Manhattan after dropping the first matchup in Riverdale. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 5, when the Jaspers outshot Niagara from the field 63 percent to 47.3 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to a 90-80 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Marvin Prochet has averaged 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Purple Eagles. James Towns is also a key contributor, putting up 11.5 points per game. The Jaspers are led by Warren Williams, who is averaging 7.8 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Jaspers have scored 58.3 points per game and allowed 61.1 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both improvements over the 54.2 points scored and 64.4 points allowed to non-conference opponents.

MIGHTY MARVIN: Prochet has connected on 46.2 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 11-7 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaspers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Purple Eagles. Niagara has an assist on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) over its past three games while Manhattan has assists on 35 of 62 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Manhattan defense has held opponents to just 62.8 points per game, the 16th-lowest in Division I. Niagara has allowed an average of 75.5 points through 25 games (ranked 241st, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage:

