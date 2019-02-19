Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Blues Sum

February 19, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Toronto 0 0 2 0—2
St. Louis 2 0 0 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Schwartz 6 (Steen, Bozak), 10:13. 2, St. Louis, Parayko 10 (Schwartz, Bozak), 17:42 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Hyman 11, 6:34. 4, Toronto, Matthews 28 (Kapanen, Zaitsev), 7:05.

Overtime_5, St. Louis, O’Reilly 23, 0:34.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-16-8_33. St. Louis 19-13-8-1_41.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 0; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 27-12-3 (41 shots-38 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 13-1-1 (33-31).

A_18,598 (19,150). T_2:37.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Jesse Marquis.

