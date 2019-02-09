Maple Leafs-Canadiens Sum

|Toronto
First Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 12 (Petry, Domi), 0:51. 2, Toronto, Johnsson 14 (Hyman), 2:20. 3, Toronto, Zaitsev 2 (Rielly, Lindholm), 4:42.
Second Period_4, Montreal, Tatar 17 (Weber, Price), 1:13.
Third Period_5, Montreal, Gallagher 22 (Shaw, Domi), 7:24 (pp). 6, Toronto, Nylander 3 (Tavares), 8:35.
Overtime_7, Toronto, Tavares 33 (Marner, Rielly), 2:17.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 16-9-6-1_32. Montreal 15-9-14_38.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Montreal 1 of 5.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 25-11-2 (38 shots-35 saves). Montreal, Price 23-13-5 (32-28).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:31.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Jonny Murray.
