Maple Leafs-Coyotes Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Arizona, Galchenyuk 13 (Oesterle), 3:19. 2, Arizona, Archibald 7 (Stepan, Crouse), 5:59.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 4-7-11_22. Arizona 11-8-10_29.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 27-12-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 14-14-5 (22-22).
A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:23.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.
