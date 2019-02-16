Maple Leafs-Coyotes Sum

Toronto 0 0 0—0 Arizona 0 2 0—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Galchenyuk 13 (Oesterle), 3:19. 2, Arizona, Archibald 7 (Stepan, Crouse), 5:59.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 4-7-11_22. Arizona 11-8-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Arizona 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 27-12-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 14-14-5 (22-22).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.

