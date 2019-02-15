Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Sum

Toronto 1 2 3—6 Vegas 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 15 (Nylander, Gardiner), 13:14 (pp).

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stastny 7 (Smith), 2:46 (sh). 3, Vegas, Lindberg 3 (Theodore, Eakin), 7:22. 4, Toronto, Marleau 13 (Matthews, Kapanen), 8:52. 5, Toronto, Matthews 26 (Rielly, Kadri), 13:25 (pp).

Third Period_6, Vegas, Karlsson 18 (Marchessault, Merrill), 4:12. 7, Toronto, Rielly 15 (Tavares, Marner), 10:01. 8, Toronto, Matthews 27 (Muzzin, Kapanen), 10:56. 9, Toronto, Marner 21 (Brown, Muzzin), 16:33 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 18-13-12_43. Vegas 8-11-14_33.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 6; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 26-11-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Vegas, Fleury 29-17-4 (43-37).

A_18,214 (17,367). Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Michel Cormier.

