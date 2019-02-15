Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Sums

Toronto 1 2 3—6 Vegas 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 15 (Nylander, Gardiner), 13:14 (pp). Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (cross checking), 11:23; Miller, VGK, (tripping), 14:39; Merrill, VGK, (cross checking), 17:33.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stastny 7 (Smith), 2:46 (sh). 3, Vegas, Lindberg 3 (Theodore, Eakin), 7:22. 4, Toronto, Marleau 13 (Matthews, Kapanen), 8:52. 5, Toronto, Matthews 26 (Rielly, Kadri), 13:25 (pp). Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (kneeing), 1:28; Dermott, TOR, (interference), 4:49; Lindberg, VGK, (high sticking), 12:28.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Karlsson 18 (Marchessault, Merrill), 4:12. 7, Toronto, Rielly 15 (Tavares, Marner), 10:01. 8, Toronto, Matthews 27 (Muzzin, Kapanen), 10:56. 9, Toronto, Marner 21 (Brown, Muzzin), 16:33 (sh). Penalties_Stastny, VGK, (slashing), 1:32; Muzzin, TOR, (holding), 6:41; Toronto bench, served by Gauthier (too many men on the ice), 15:12.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 18-13-12_43. Vegas 8-11-14_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 6; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 26-11-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Vegas, Fleury 29-17-4 (43-37).

A_18,214 (17,367). Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Michel Cormier.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.