Maple Leafs-Rangers Sum

Toronto 1 0 0—1 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 23 (Kreider, Zuccarello), 0:28. 2, Toronto, Kapanen 16, 10:35. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 12 (Kreider, Strome), 14:05.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, McQuaid 2 (Zuccarello), 11:59. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 13, 19:40.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 22-17-17_56. N.Y. Rangers 14-9-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 7-4-1 (29 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 8-9-0 (56-55).

A_17,445 (18,006). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Mark Shewchyk.

