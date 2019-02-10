Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maple Leafs-Rangers Sums

February 10, 2019 10:03 pm
 
Toronto 1 0 0—1
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 23 (Zuccarello, Kreider), 0:28. 2, Toronto, Kapanen 16, 10:35. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 12 (Strome, Kreider), 14:05. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (tripping), 2:26; Kreider, NYR, (interference), 11:58; Gardiner, TOR, (tripping), 18:09.

Second Period_None. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (tripping), 5:01; Strome, NYR, (slashing), 7:45; Pionk, NYR, Major (fighting), 13:53; Hyman, TOR, Major (fighting), 13:53.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, McQuaid 2 (Zuccarello), 11:59. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 13, 19:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 22-17-17_56. N.Y. Rangers 14-9-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 7-4-1 (29 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 8-9-0 (56-55).

A_17,445 (18,006). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Mark Shewchyk.

