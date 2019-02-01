Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Red Wings Sum

February 1, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Toronto 0 1 1 0—2
Detroit 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 12 (Athanasiou), 8:14. 2, Toronto, Matthews 22 (Marleau), 18:11.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Larkin 22 (Vanek, Athanasiou), 13:31 (pp). 4, Toronto, Marleau 12 (Matthews, Rielly), 17:41.

Overtime_5, Detroit, DeKeyser 2 (Nyquist, Athanasiou), 2:40.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 5-8-7-1_21. Detroit 10-7-12-4_33.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 5; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 22-11-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Detroit, Howard 15-13-5 (21-19).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Devin Berg, David Brisebois.

