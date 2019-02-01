Maple Leafs-Red Wings Sum

|Toronto
|0
|1
|1
|0—2
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 12 (Athanasiou), 8:14. 2, Toronto, Matthews 22 (Marleau), 18:11.
Third Period_3, Detroit, Larkin 22 (Vanek, Athanasiou), 13:31 (pp). 4, Toronto, Marleau 12 (Matthews, Rielly), 17:41.
Overtime_5, Detroit, DeKeyser 2 (Nyquist, Athanasiou), 2:40.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 5-8-7-1_21. Detroit 10-7-12-4_33.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 5; Detroit 1 of 4.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 22-11-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Detroit, Howard 15-13-5 (21-19).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:24.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Devin Berg, David Brisebois.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.