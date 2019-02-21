Marin scores 20 to lead Southern Utah to victory

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin had a career-high 20 points as Southern Utah defeated Eastern Washington 76-62 on Thursday night.

Marin made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Jacob Calloway had 17 points for Southern Utah (13-12, 8-8 Big Sky Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Harrison Butler added 12 points and nine rebounds. Andre Adams had 10 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Jesse Hunt had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (10-16, 8-7). Tyler Kidd added 17 points.

The Thunderbirds evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Washington defeated Southern Utah 82-79 on Feb. 2.

Southern Utah plays Idaho at home on Saturday.

Eastern Washington plays Northern Arizona on the road on Saturday.

