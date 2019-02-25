Mariners 11, Reds 3

|Cincinnati
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|N.Snzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sh.Long 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Lopes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LValley pr
|2
|0
|2
|0
|D.Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Puig rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wlliams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freitas c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ch.Okey c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Santana lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Stphnsn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ackly ph
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|R.Healy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rdrguez pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|E.White 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|P.Ervin lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|K.Lewis rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|O’Grady pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Filia rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pttrson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thmllms cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trmmell ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Mller cf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|B.Trhan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Ngron 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Kpach pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|11
|10
|11
|Cincinnati
|020
|100
|000—3
|Seattle
|302
|010
|41x—11
E_Beckham (1), Thompson-Williams (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Farmer (2), Encarnacion (1), Freitas (1), White (1). HR_Ervin (1), Santana (1), Lewis (1), Miller (1). SB_Senzel (1), Lopes (1). CS_Kopach (1). SF_Healy (1), Filia (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Wood L, 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Mahle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Lorenzen
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Despaigne
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Santillan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mella
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Fossas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Kikuchi W, 1-0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Armstrong H, 0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Altavilla H, 0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Danish H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cavanerio H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Crismatt H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McKay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Wood, Lorenzen.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adrian Johnson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:14. A_3,541
