Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 11, Reds 3

February 25, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
N.Snzel cf 3 0 0 0 Sh.Long 3b 1 1 0 0
Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0 T.Lopes 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0
LValley pr 2 0 2 0 D.Moore ss 2 0 0 0
Ya.Puig rf 2 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 2 1 1 1
Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0 Vglbach ph 2 1 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 1 1 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez 3b 3 0 1 0 Freitas c 3 1 2 0
Ch.Okey c 3 1 0 0 Santana lf 1 2 1 2
Stphnsn c 1 0 0 0 D.Ackly ph 0 2 0 0
K.Frmer ss 3 0 2 1 R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 1
Rdrguez pr 1 0 1 0 E.White 1b 2 1 2 1
P.Ervin lf 2 1 1 1 K.Lewis rf 3 1 2 2
O’Grady pr 0 0 0 0 E.Filia rf 1 0 0 1
Pttrson dh 3 0 0 0 Thmllms cf 2 0 0 0
Trmmell ph 0 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 1 1 1 3
B.Trhan 2b 3 0 1 0 K.Ngron 2b 2 0 0 0
VnMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 Raleigh ph 1 0 1 0
C.Kpach pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 2 Totals 31 11 10 11
Cincinnati 020 100 000—3
Seattle 302 010 41x—11

E_Beckham (1), Thompson-Williams (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Farmer (2), Encarnacion (1), Freitas (1), White (1). HR_Ervin (1), Santana (1), Lewis (1), Miller (1). SB_Senzel (1), Lopes (1). CS_Kopach (1). SF_Healy (1), Filia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Wood L, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 0
Mahle 1 1 0 0 2 2
Lorenzen 1 1 2 2 1 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2
Despaigne 1 1 1 1 2 1
Santillan 1 1 0 0 1 0
Mella 1 3 4 4 2 1
Fossas 1 1 1 1 1 0
Seattle
Kikuchi W, 1-0 2 1 2 0 1 1
Armstrong H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 2
Altavilla H, 0 1 1 1 1 0 3
Danish H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cavanerio H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Crismatt H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Scott 1 2 0 0 2 0
McKay 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Wood, Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adrian Johnson; Third, Jordan Baker.

Advertisement

T_3:14. A_3,541

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.