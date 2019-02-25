Mariners 11, Reds 3

Cincinnati Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi N.Snzel cf 3 0 0 0 Sh.Long 3b 1 1 0 0 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0 T.Lopes 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 LValley pr 2 0 2 0 D.Moore ss 2 0 0 0 Ya.Puig rf 2 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 2 1 1 1 Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0 Vglbach ph 2 1 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 1 1 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 3 0 1 0 Freitas c 3 1 2 0 Ch.Okey c 3 1 0 0 Santana lf 1 2 1 2 Stphnsn c 1 0 0 0 D.Ackly ph 0 2 0 0 K.Frmer ss 3 0 2 1 R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 1 Rdrguez pr 1 0 1 0 E.White 1b 2 1 2 1 P.Ervin lf 2 1 1 1 K.Lewis rf 3 1 2 2 O’Grady pr 0 0 0 0 E.Filia rf 1 0 0 1 Pttrson dh 3 0 0 0 Thmllms cf 2 0 0 0 Trmmell ph 0 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 1 1 1 3 B.Trhan 2b 3 0 1 0 K.Ngron 2b 2 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 Raleigh ph 1 0 1 0 C.Kpach pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 2 Totals 31 11 10 11

Cincinnati 020 100 000—3 Seattle 302 010 41x—11

E_Beckham (1), Thompson-Williams (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Farmer (2), Encarnacion (1), Freitas (1), White (1). HR_Ervin (1), Santana (1), Lewis (1), Miller (1). SB_Senzel (1), Lopes (1). CS_Kopach (1). SF_Healy (1), Filia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Wood L, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 0 Mahle 1 1 0 0 2 2 Lorenzen 1 1 2 2 1 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2 Despaigne 1 1 1 1 2 1 Santillan 1 1 0 0 1 0 Mella 1 3 4 4 2 1 Fossas 1 1 1 1 1 0 Seattle Kikuchi W, 1-0 2 1 2 0 1 1 Armstrong H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 Altavilla H, 0 1 1 1 1 0 3 Danish H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cavanerio H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Crismatt H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Scott 1 2 0 0 2 0 McKay 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Wood, Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adrian Johnson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:14. A_3,541

