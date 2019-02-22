Listen Live Sports

Mariners 8, Athletics 1

February 22, 2019 9:02 pm
 
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martini lf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 1 1 0 0
Dchmann rf 1 0 0 0 T.Lopes 2b 3 2 3 0
Grssman dh 1 0 1 0 Haniger rf 1 2 1 2
B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Thmllms rf 3 0 1 0
Lureano cf 2 0 0 0 J.Bruce dh 2 0 0 0
Sk.Bolt cf 2 0 0 0 DeCarlo ph 2 0 1 2
M.Canha 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Filia ph 1 0 0 0
Cmpbell 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 2 0
Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0 K.Ngron pr 3 1 0 0
S.Mrphy c 2 1 1 1 R.Healy 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Pnder 3b 1 0 0 0 E.White pr 2 0 1 0
S.Neuse 3b 2 0 1 0 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 3 0 1 0
Pnnngtn ss 2 0 1 0 I.Szuki lf 2 0 1 2
D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0 D.Ackly pr 2 1 1 0
Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 J.Frley cf 1 0 0 0
J.Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 Ti.Polo cf 2 0 0 0
C.Jseph 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop cf 1 0 0 0
Freitas c 2 0 1 0
Lobaton c 2 1 1 1
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 38 8 14 7
Oakland 000 000 001—1
Seattle 202 130 00x—8

E_Barreto (1). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 12. 2B_Lopes (1), Seager (1). HR_Murphy (1), Haniger (1). SB_Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Mengden L, 0-0 1 2 2 2 1 2
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0
Buchter 2-3 2 2 2 2 2
Crockett 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Luzardo 1 2 1 0 1 1
Wendelken 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Schlitter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lobstein 1 0 0 0 0 0
Buchanan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kiekhefer 1 2 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Leake W, 0-0 2 1 0 0 1 2
Rosscup H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 2 0
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alaniz 1 1 0 0 2 0
Rumbelow 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Lobstein (Ackley).

WP_Wendelken, Leake.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:03. A_5,298

