Mariners 8, Athletics 1

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 1 1 0 0 Dchmann rf 1 0 0 0 T.Lopes 2b 3 2 3 0 Grssman dh 1 0 1 0 Haniger rf 1 2 1 2 B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Thmllms rf 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 0 J.Bruce dh 2 0 0 0 Sk.Bolt cf 2 0 0 0 DeCarlo ph 2 0 1 2 M.Canha 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Filia ph 1 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 2 0 Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0 K.Ngron pr 3 1 0 0 S.Mrphy c 2 1 1 1 R.Healy 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 1 0 0 0 E.White pr 2 0 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 1 0 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 3 0 1 0 Pnnngtn ss 2 0 1 0 I.Szuki lf 2 0 1 2 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0 D.Ackly pr 2 1 1 0 Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 J.Frley cf 1 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 Ti.Polo cf 2 0 0 0 C.Jseph 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop cf 1 0 0 0 Freitas c 2 0 1 0 Lobaton c 2 1 1 1 Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 38 8 14 7

Oakland 000 000 001—1 Seattle 202 130 00x—8

E_Barreto (1). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 12. 2B_Lopes (1), Seager (415). HR_Murphy (1), Haniger (415). SB_Gordon (415).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Mengden L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 Buchter 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 Crockett 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Luzardo 1 2 1 0 1 1 Wendelken 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 Schlitter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Lobstein 1 0 0 0 0 0 Buchanan 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kiekhefer 1 2 0 0 0 1 Seattle Leake W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 2 Rosscup H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 2 0 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alaniz 1 1 0 0 2 0 Rumbelow 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Lobstein (Ackley).

WP_Wendelken, Leake.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:03. A_5,298

