Mariners 8, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dchmann rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Lopes 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Grssman dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|B.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thmllms rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bruce dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sk.Bolt cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeCarlo ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|M.Canha 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Filia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cmpbell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Hrrmann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Ngron pr
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Mrphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Healy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.White pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pnnngtn ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|I.Szuki lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ackly pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Polo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bshop cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Lobaton c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|7
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—1
|Seattle
|202
|130
|00x—8
E_Barreto (1). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 12. 2B_Lopes (1), Seager (415). HR_Murphy (1), Haniger (415). SB_Gordon (415).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Crockett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luzardo
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Schlitter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lobstein
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchanan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kiekhefer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Leake W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rosscup H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alaniz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rumbelow
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Lobstein (Ackley).
WP_Wendelken, Leake.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:03. A_5,298
