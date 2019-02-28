Listen Live Sports

Mariners 8, White Sox 3

February 28, 2019 7:46 pm
 
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jon.Jay rf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 2 1 1 0
Rthrfrd rf 2 0 0 0 Sh.Long 3b 2 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 2 1 1 0
Mendick 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop rf 1 1 1 1
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Bruce lf 2 0 0 1
Pterson 1b 1 0 0 0 Thmllms lf 2 0 0 0
Dlmnico lf 3 1 2 0 Encrncn 1b 3 0 0 0
C.Tlson pr 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 2 1 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 1
Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 T.Lopes pr 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 3 0 2 0 Narvaez c 3 1 1 0
Mdrigal pr 0 0 0 0 Raleigh c 1 0 0 0
Andrson ss 3 1 2 2 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
J.Rndon pr 1 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 2 1 1 0
Cordell dh 3 0 0 1 J.Frley cf 3 1 2 0
A.Engel cf 2 0 1 0 Rdrguez rf 1 1 1 0
L.Grcia cf 1 0 0 0 D.Ackly dh 2 0 1 2
K.Lewis ph 2 1 1 2
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 35 8 11 8
Chicago 020 100 000—3
Seattle 120 011 03x—8

E_Delmonico (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Delmonico (2), Gordon (1), Haniger (1). 3B_Fraley (1). HR_Anderson (1), Bishop (1), Lewis (2). SB_Engel (1). CS_Fraley (1). SF_Cordell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 2 3 3 1 0 2
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1
Turner L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 0 1 1 1 2 0
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stephens 2 3 1 1 1 2
Guerrero 1 3 3 3 0 3
Seattle
Hernandez 3 3 2 2 1 4
Elias W, 1-1 BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 2
Dunn H, 0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Leyer H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
McKay 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Giolito (Gordon), Hernandez (McCann).

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:47. A_4,341

