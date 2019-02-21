Marist looks to extend streak vs St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (6-20, 3-11) vs. Marist (12-14, 7-7)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist looks for its fifth straight conference win against St. Peter’s. Marist’s last MAAC loss came against the Fairfield Stags 57-52 on Feb. 2. St. Peter’s has dropped its last eight games against conference opponents.

STEPPING UP: Marist’s Brian Parker has averaged 14.3 points while Ryan Funk has put up 11.7 points. For the Peacocks, Davauhnte Turner has averaged 16.5 points while Samuel Idowu has put up 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

DOMINANT DAVAUHNTE: Turner has connected on 32.5 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Peter’s is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 62.

COLD SPELL: St. Peter’s has lost its last five road games, scoring 53.4 points, while allowing 66.8 per game.

TIGHTENING UP: Marist’s offense has turned the ball over 12.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 8.3 turnovers over its last three games.

