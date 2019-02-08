Listen Live Sports

Mariya Moore leads USC over No. 17 Utah women 84-80

February 8, 2019 11:28 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mariya Moore scored 23 points and blocked a potential game-winning shot with two seconds left as USC handed No. 17 Utah its third consecutive loss, 84-80, while picking up their third straight win on Friday night.

Niyah Becker made a 3-pointer to get the Utes (18-4, 7-4 Pac-12) within two of the Trojans (14-8, 4-7) with 15 seconds left then Erika Bean stole the inbounds pass. Becker tried another 3-pointer but Moore made the block and USC’s Ja’tavia Tapley added two free throws.

Moore was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Aliyah Mazyck added 17 points.

Dru Gylten scored 24 points before fouling out for the Utes, who were coming off consecutive losses to top-10 teams Oregon and Oregon State.

USC led by as many as 14 in the third quarter. Utah tied the game twice early in the fourth quarter but consecutive baskets by Mazyck gave USC a six-point lead with 2:14 to go.

