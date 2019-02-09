Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mark Stone scores twice, Senators beat Jets 5-2

February 9, 2019 6:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Jets 5-2 on Saturday.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 44 saves.

“That’s a good team,” Stone said. “They obviously pressed pretty hard in the third period and (Nilsson) had to make some big saves, but you expect that from a team like that. Overall, I thought we did a really good job of containing them.”

Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“Obviously, I was fighting the puck a little bit,” Brossoit said. “I didn’t feel at my best. I thought the team played pretty well, a lot of end zone time and Nilsson played really well.”

The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.

“Winnipeg’s a really good team and a heavy team to play against,” Nilsson said. “They pushed us back in the third a little bit, but I like the way we managed it and how we played in our zone. It felt like we didn’t panic and we protected the middle really good and the shots they had were mostly from the outside and that makes it a lot easier for me.”

NOTES: Duchene played his 700th NHL game. The center has 10 goals and six assists in his last 13 games. … Ottawa’s Darren Archibald was a healthy scratch. Winnipeg scratched Dmitry Kulikov, Nic Petan, Sami Niku.

UP NEXT:

Jets: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.