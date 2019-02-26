Listen Live Sports

Marlins prospect Mesa diagnosed with strained hamstring

February 26, 2019 2:57 pm
 
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Víctor Víctor Mesa has been diagnosed with a grade one right hamstring strain and reassigned to minor league rehabilitation, a setback in the development of the highly regarded Cuban defector.

Mesa underwent an MRI after being hurt Sunday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had been expected to play a lot for the Marlins in spring training before heading to the minor leagues to start the season.

Mesa was rated baseball’s top international prospect when the Marlins signed him for a $5.25 million bonus last October. Going into spring training, he had not played in a game in nearly two years.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

