Marshall scores 25 to lift Rider over St. Peter’s 71-65

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tyere Marshall had a career-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Rider topped St. Peter’s 71-65 on Sunday.

Anthony Durham had 14 points for Rider (14-13, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Stevie Jordan added 12 points and three blocks. Frederick Scott had 12 points for the visitors.

Davauhnte Turner had 15 points for the Peacocks (6-19, 3-10), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Quinn Taylor added 12 points. Manny Dixon had 10 points.

The Broncs improve to 2-0 against the Peacocks this season. Rider defeated St. Peter’s 59-51 on Jan. 31. Rider plays Niagara at home on Friday. St. Peter’s plays Siena on the road on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.