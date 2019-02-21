Listen Live Sports

Martin, Carvacho lift Colorado St. over San Jose St. 91-70

February 21, 2019 12:34 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kris Martin had 19 points as Colorado State romped past San Jose State 91-70 on Wednesday night. Nico Carvacho added 18 points for the Rams, while Adam Thistlewood chipped in 16. Carvacho also had 19 rebounds and six assists for the Rams.

Kendle Moore had 13 points for Colorado State (10-16, 5-8 Mountain West Conference).

Colorado State put up 49 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Seneca Knight had 14 points for the Spartans (3-22, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 16 games. Brian Rodriguez-Flores added 13 points. Zach Chappell had 10 points.

Colorado State plays Wyoming at home on Saturday. San Jose State matches up against Air Force on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

