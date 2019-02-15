Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martin scores 18, UC Riverside upsets UC Santa Barbara 71-57

February 15, 2019 12:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dikymbe Martin scored 18 points — surpassing 1,000 career points — and UC Riverside upset UC Santa Barbara 71-57 Thursday night, using a barrage of 3-pointers to take control early.

Riverside (9-17, 3-7 Big West Conference) was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half, racing to a 41-33 lead at halftime. Martin scored four in an 11-2 run to break away early in the second half. Martin has scored 1,005 points and is the fifth player in UC Riverside’s Division I history to do so.

Dominick Pickett scored 14 points for the Highlanders, hitting four of five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds with five assists. Menno Dijkstra and DJ McDonald scored 11 each as UC Riverside halted a four-game slide.

Armond Davis and Amadou Sow scored 14 apiece to lead UC Santa Barbara (17-7, 6-4) which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.