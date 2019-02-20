Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martin scores 43 to lift Memphis past Tulane 102-76

February 20, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin had a career-high 43 points as Memphis easily beat Tulane 102-76 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (16-11, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Raynere Thornton added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kareem Brewton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Memphis is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Caleb Daniels scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-21, 0-13), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Moses Wood added 17 points and three blocks. Samir Sehic had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. Memphis defeated Tulane 83-79 on Jan. 13. Memphis matches up against Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Tulane matches up against East Carolina at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.