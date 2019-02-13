Maryland governor exits talks for new Redskins stadium

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has abandoned talks to persuade the Washington Redskins to build its next stadium on a Maryland site currently owned by the federal government.

Spokeswoman Amelia Chasse told news outlets Tuesday that Hogan will proceed with acquiring state control of the 300-acre tract near MGM National Harbor. In December, Hogan acknowledged negotiating a nonbinding land swap that could have cleared the way for a 60,000-seat stadium. That plan drew concern from surprised local politicians and those worried about environmental and financial impact.

Hogan’s decision and Virginia’s disinterest leaves Redskins owner Daniel Snyder with one suitor — the District of Columbia. His first choice is Washington’s RFK Stadium site, but he now has fewer bargaining chips.

The Redskins can’t leave FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, until September 2027.

