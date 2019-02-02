Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Cavaliers, Box

February 2, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (111)

Barnes 7-18 0-0 17, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Kleber 3-8 2-2 10, Doncic 13-25 5-7 35, Brunson 5-10 4-6 15, Powell 3-5 2-2 8, Nowitzki 0-0 0-0 0, Macon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-2 2-2 7, Broekhoff 4-9 0-0 12. Totals 40-84 15-19 111.

CLEVELAND (98)

Hood 1-6 3-4 6, Osman 5-9 0-0 10, Zizic 4-9 0-0 8, Sexton 4-17 4-4 13, Burks 3-8 4-4 11, Adel 1-3 2-2 4, Blossomgame 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 4-6 3-5 11, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-4 4-4 4, Clarkson 7-16 4-6 19, Nwaba 5-6 2-4 12. Totals 34-85 26-33 98.

Dallas 40 18 28 25—111
Cleveland 31 24 25 18— 98

3-Point Goals_Dallas 16-39 (Broekhoff 4-8, Doncic 4-11, Barnes 3-7, Kleber 2-4, Harris 1-1, Brunson 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4), Cleveland 4-23 (Hood 1-2, Sexton 1-3, Burks 1-5, Clarkson 1-6, Osman 0-2, Adel 0-2, Dellavedova 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 50 (Doncic 11), Cleveland 44 (Nance Jr. 12). Assists_Dallas 20 (Doncic 6), Cleveland 20 (Burks 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Cleveland 22. A_19,432 (20,562).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.