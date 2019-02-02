Mavericks-Cavaliers, Box

Barnes 7-18 0-0 17, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Kleber 3-8 2-2 10, Doncic 13-25 5-7 35, Brunson 5-10 4-6 15, Powell 3-5 2-2 8, Nowitzki 0-0 0-0 0, Macon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-2 2-2 7, Broekhoff 4-9 0-0 12. Totals 40-84 15-19 111.
Hood 1-6 3-4 6, Osman 5-9 0-0 10, Zizic 4-9 0-0 8, Sexton 4-17 4-4 13, Burks 3-8 4-4 11, Adel 1-3 2-2 4, Blossomgame 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 4-6 3-5 11, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-4 4-4 4, Clarkson 7-16 4-6 19, Nwaba 5-6 2-4 12. Totals 34-85 26-33 98.
|Dallas
|40
|18
|28
|25—111
|Cleveland
|31
|24
|25
|18—
|98
3-Point Goals_Dallas 16-39 (Broekhoff 4-8, Doncic 4-11, Barnes 3-7, Kleber 2-4, Harris 1-1, Brunson 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4), Cleveland 4-23 (Hood 1-2, Sexton 1-3, Burks 1-5, Clarkson 1-6, Osman 0-2, Adel 0-2, Dellavedova 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 50 (Doncic 11), Cleveland 44 (Nance Jr. 12). Assists_Dallas 20 (Doncic 6), Cleveland 20 (Burks 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Cleveland 22. A_19,432 (20,562).
