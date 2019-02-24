Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Jazz, Box

February 24, 2019
 
DALLAS (109)

Finney-Smith 4-6 0-2 9, Nowitzki 6-14 0-0 15, Mejri 0-5 1-2 1, Brunson 5-14 0-0 13, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 7-7 21, Jackson 5-9 1-1 13, Powell 5-13 2-2 12, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Burke 8-15 3-4 20, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Broekhoff 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-97 14-18 109.

UTAH (125)

Ingles 6-12 1-2 18, Favors 3-8 0-0 6, Gobert 4-8 7-8 15, Rubio 8-14 8-10 25, Mitchell 8-14 7-7 25, O’Neale 1-3 0-0 2, Crowder 8-14 2-2 22, Sefolosha 2-2 0-0 5, Neto 0-3 0-0 0, Korver 1-7 4-4 7. Totals 41-85 29-33 125.

Dallas 25 33 20 31—109
Utah 31 30 25 39—125

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-36 (Brunson 3-5, Nowitzki 3-9, Jackson 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-5, Finney-Smith 1-1, Broekhoff 1-1, Burke 1-3, Lee 0-1, Mejri 0-1, Harris 0-2, Powell 0-4), Utah 14-38 (Ingles 5-9, Crowder 4-7, Mitchell 2-4, Sefolosha 1-1, Rubio 1-5, Korver 1-6, O’Neale 0-2, Neto 0-2, Favors 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Burke 7), Utah 53 (Gobert 12). Assists_Dallas 25 (Powell 5), Utah 28 (Mitchell, Ingles 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 28, Utah 21. A_18,306 (18,306).

