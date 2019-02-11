Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Rockets, Box

February 11, 2019 10:40 pm
 
DALLAS (104)

Hardaway Jr. 3-11 2-2 10, Finney-Smith 3-9 2-2 8, Kleber 4-7 0-0 9, Doncic 7-17 5-9 21, Brunson 4-4 2-2 13, Jackson 3-5 2-2 9, Powell 4-5 3-5 12, Nowitzki 2-4 1-1 6, Burke 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 2-6 2-2 8, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-73 21-27 104.

HOUSTON (120)

Gordon 7-17 0-0 18, Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Faried 7-8 3-4 17, Paul 5-12 2-2 17, Harden 9-23 7-7 31, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Green 7-12 0-0 19, Shumpert 2-8 0-0 6, Rivers 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 42-90 13-15 120.

Dallas 22 28 28 26—104
Houston 25 39 28 28—120

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-36 (Brunson 3-3, Harris 2-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-8, Doncic 2-9, Powell 1-1, Kleber 1-2, Nowitzki 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Burke 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2), Houston 23-60 (Harden 6-17, Green 5-8, Paul 5-10, Gordon 4-13, Shumpert 2-7, Tucker 1-3, Rivers 0-1, Clark 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 33 (Doncic 10), Houston 38 (Harden, Faried 8). Assists_Dallas 21 (Doncic 8), Houston 28 (Paul 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Houston 26. A_18,055 (18,500).

