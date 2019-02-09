Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mawanda-Kalema, Okolie lift Brown over Princeton 78-70

February 9, 2019 8:50 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — George Mawanda-Kalema scored 19 points as Brown topped Princeton 78-70 on Saturday night.

Obi Okolie added 18 points for the Bears, while Tamenang Choh chipped in 16. Choh also had nine rebounds and six assists for the Bears.

Desmond Cambridge had 10 points and three blocks for Brown (14-8, 2-4 Ivy League).

Devin Cannady had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2). Myles Stephens added 15 points and six rebounds. Richmond Aririguzoh had nine rebounds and three assists.

Brown matches up against Cornell on the road on Friday. Princeton matches up against Harvard at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

