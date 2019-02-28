Listen Live Sports

Mayo’s FTs lift Eastern Kentucky over Austin Peay 82-80

February 28, 2019 10:17 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Nick Mayo scored 31 points including a pair of free throws with 5.7 seconds on the clock to lift Eastern Kentucky past Austin Peay 82-80 Thursday night.

Terry Taylor, who scored 37 points for Austin Peay, pulled up for a 3-point shot at the buzzer that bounced twice off the rim and fell out.

Mayo was 11 of 16 from the field, making 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and was 5 of 7 at the free-throw line. The senior also contributed nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Jomaru Brown added 17 points and nine assists for the Colonels (14-17, 7-11 Ohio Valley Conference), who have won 11 one-possession games this season.

Chris Porter-Bunton scored 14 points for Austin Peay (21-10, 13-5) but fouled out after fouling Mayo and setting up the game-winning free throws. Taylor had 15 rebounds.

The win improves Eastern Kentucky’s chances of making the eight-team field for the conference tournament. The Colonels were tied for eighth with SIU-Edwardsville and UT Martin.

Austin Peay closes the season at OVC leader Murray State, which edged the Governors 73-71 two weeks ago.

