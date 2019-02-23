Mbappe scores again as runaway leader PSG beats Nimes 3-0

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored twice to take his league-leading tally to 22 goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nimes 3-0 on Saturday to move 17 points clear at the top.

Mbappe has scored in all four games since PSG lost forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani to injury, and the France star’s second-half double took him to 51 goals in the league since bursting on the scene with Monaco three years ago.

His 22 goals have come in 20 league games, and he’s the youngest player to reach 50 league goals in French league history.

“Every day I work hard to help my team as much as I can, and to enjoy myself as well,” said Mbappe, who turned 20 in December. “Football’s still about enjoying yourself, scoring goals, breaking records. That’s what drives me so I’m very happy.”

Only Barcelona star Lionel Messi has more goals in Europe’s top five leagues, after taking his tally to 25 with a hat trick Saturday .

France’s World Cup winner Mbappe scored his first goal in the 69th minute when he turned in Juan Bernat’s pass to make it 2-0. He grabbed his second in the 89th with a fine low finish after collecting Christopher Nkunku’s pass and cutting in from the left.

Nkunku had put PSG ahead late in the first half with an excellent control and finish from Marco Verratti’s pass.

The victory moves coach Thomas Tuchel’s side 17 points ahead of second-place Lille, having played one game fewer.

Later Saturday, Patrick Vieira’s Nice is away at Amiens and last-place Guingamp desperately needs a win against Angers. Lille dropped points in the race for second place and automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League when it drew 1-1 at Strasbourg on Friday.

Third-place Lyon can move within two points of Lille if it wins at Monaco on Sunday, but will be without Nabil Fekir after he picked up a knock in training.

