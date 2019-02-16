McCloud carries Green Bay over Detroit 82-73

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — JayQuan McCloud scored a career-high 26 points as Green Bay beat Detroit 82-73 on Saturday. Sandy Cohen III added 23 points for the Phoenix. Cohen III had 14 rebounds for the Phoenix. He also had nine turnovers but only eight assists.

Tank Hemphill had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Green Bay (14-13, 8-6 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Antoine Davis had 22 points for the Titans (10-17, 7-8). Josh McFolley added 19 points. Derrien King had 14 points.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit defeated Green Bay 101-83 on Jan. 10. Green Bay plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Detroit matches up against Oakland on the road next Saturday.

