The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
McCree hits 8 3s, scores 24 as NAU beats Idaho 86-73

February 3, 2019 12:18 am
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ted McCree hit eight 3-pointers and scored with 24 points — both career highs — and Bernie Andre had a double-double to help Northern Arizona beat Idaho 86-73 on Saturday night.

Andre finished with 20 points, on 10-of-15 shooting, and 11 rebounds.

McCree hit three 3s during a 15-3 run that gave Northern Arizona (7-13, 5-5 Big Sky Conference) the lead for good and made it 34-24 with 3:41 left in the first half. Jared Rodriguez and Trevon Allen made back-to-back layups to pull the Vandals within five early in the second half, but NAU scored 15 of the next 17 points to make it 61-43. The Lumberjacks led by as many as 24 points before Idaho closed the game on a 14-3 run.

Rodriguez finished with 19 points and Cameron Tyson scored 13 for the Vandals (4-16, 1-8). Idaho has lost six in a row.

