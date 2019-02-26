Listen Live Sports

McKay lifts Central Michigan past Eastern Michigan 77-66

February 26, 2019 9:53 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Kevin McKay had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Central Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan 77-66 on Tuesday night.

David DiLeo had 18 points for Central Michigan (20-8, 9-6 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Dallas Morgan added 12 points. Larry Austin Jr. had nine points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the visitors.

Paul Jackson had 19 points for the Eagles (13-15, 7-8). James Thompson IV added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Elijah Minnie had 11 points.

The Chippewas improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Central Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan 86-82 on Jan. 29. Central Michigan takes on Toledo at home on Saturday. Eastern Michigan takes on Northern Illinois on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

